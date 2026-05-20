Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi wins best theme park in world 2026 award

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral announced that Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has been awarded the Best Theme Park in the World at 2026 Liseberg Applause Award, the attraction industry's oldest and most prestigious award. The recognition makes Warner Bros. World the first theme park in the Middle East to receive the accolade.

Presented by a board of senior leaders from the attractions industry and part of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Honors Event, the Applause Award was accepted by Hind Galadari, General Manager of Warner Bros. World™, and Daniel Wills, Executive Director, Projects Delivery at Miral, on behalf of the entire team.

Dr. Mohammad Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “Receiving the 2026 Liseberg Applause Award as the first theme park in the Middle East is an incredibly proud moment for us. Most importantly, it celebrates the exceptional passion, creativity, and dedication of our teams and partners at Warner Bros. in crafting truly immersive, world-class experiences that deliver joyful and memorable moments for every guest. For Miral, this accolade is a testament to our ongoing efforts in further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment, while contributing to achieving Abu Dhabi’s 2030 tourism vision.”

The Applause Award recognises theme parks for excellence in management, operations, and creative accomplishment. Since its launch in 1980, only 22 theme parks worldwide received the award – only one theme park is recognised per award cycle. Previous winners include Universal Studios Japan (2025); Siam Park, Tenerife, Spain (2024); Tokyo DisneySea, Japan (2022); and Xcaret Park, Mexico (2018).

The recognition highlights Miral's continued efforts in delivering joyful and memorable moments, in line with its ongoing dedication to further elevate Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment, while contributing to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy and strengthening its position as a leading global tourism hub.

Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Warner Bros. World is the region’s largest indoor theme park, delivering unforgettable guest experiences, state-of-the-art rides, and captivating live entertainment through six immersive lands. The theme park is preparing for its next chapter of story-driven experiences. The landmark expansion will introduce the highly anticipated Harry Potter themed land alongside two new DC-themed rides.