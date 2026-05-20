UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 dispatches urgent humanitarian aid aircraft carrying 100 tonnes to Gaza

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A new UAE humanitarian aid aircraft departed this morning from Al Maktoum International Airport bound for Al Arish city in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for the delivery of its cargo into the Gaza Strip.

The mission forms part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.

The initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, the International Charity Organisation, and Dar Al Ber Society, reflecting the UAE’s long-standing commitment to extending humanitarian assistance and strengthening relief efforts for the Palestinian people amid the current humanitarian conditions.

Mohammed AlShareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said that the operation, launched in November 2023 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has continued uninterrupted despite the challenging circumstances facing the region.

He noted that with today’s flight, the operation has delivered more than 123,000 tonnes of various forms of aid required by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with a total value exceeding US$3.1 billion, accounting for more than 46 % of the total international aid provided to Gaza worldwide.

AlShareef added that the operation is part of a broader series of humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE over many years, underscoring the country’s sustained efforts to support communities affected by crises around the world.

Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said today’s aircraft is carrying 100 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid, including medical supplies to support the healthcare sector, nutritional supplements for children, and Eid clothing, aimed at helping meet the essential needs of affected families in the Strip and easing the suffering of its residents.

Al Afari stressed that the uninterrupted continuation of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 once again demonstrates that the UAE remains at the forefront of countries seeking to improve people’s lives by delivering relief and medical assistance wherever needed around the world.

Dr. Ali Abdullah Al Shehi, Assistant Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, said the organisation continues to actively participate in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 by providing food support through essential food supplies that help provide thousands of meals for families, as well as supplying basic necessities and tents for affected households, in addition to medical supplies and medicines for patients in the Gaza Strip.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Yateem, Assistant CEO of the Zakat and Community Development Sector at Dar Al Ber Society, said the society’s participation in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 conveys messages of giving and solidarity to the people of Gaza.

He affirmed the society’s commitment to participating in the operation since its launch under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to providing urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of its continuous efforts to alleviate suffering and contribute to delivering essential relief support amid the difficult humanitarian conditions experienced by residents of the Strip.

Abdullah Musabah Al Kaabi, social media influencer for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the aid dispatched today from Al Maktoum International Airport carries with it the compassion and love of the people of the UAE for their brothers and sisters in Gaza, bringing hope and optimism to the people of the Strip.

He also highlighted the importance of the role played by the UAE’s wise leadership and its commitment to humanitarian work, as well as the professional and dedicated efforts undertaken to prepare relief aid and foster an environment that strengthens charitable work and supports humanitarian organisations in delivering essential assistance to those in need across the world.