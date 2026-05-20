Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation ceremony of Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai’s 15th cohort

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT Dubai), headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of DIEZ, held the graduation ceremony of its 15th cohort. The cohort comprised 394 graduates across 16 undergraduate and master’s programmes.

The ceremony was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai and Member of RIT Dubai’s Board of Directors; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Member of RIT Dubai’s Board of Directors; Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, and Member of RIT Dubai’s Board of Directors; Robert Raines, US Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, alongside senir government officials, academic leaders, representatives from public and private sector entities, members of the university’s academic and administrative staff, and families of the graduates.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “The graduation of a new cohort from Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai marks an important milestone in advancing talent capable of navigating future transformations and contributing meaningfully to the development of a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced technologies. This aligns with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, and Dubai’s ambitions to further strengthen its position as a global hub for opportunity and future-focused innovation.”

“At DIEZ, we view advanced education as a key enabler of Dubai’s competitiveness and future readiness. We take pride in RIT Dubai’s growing role in preparing a generation capable of turning knowledge into tangible economic and social impact. We are confident that these graduates will contribute to Dubai’s journey towards a new era of global leadership and excellence,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said, “Our partnership with RIT Dubai reflects DIEZ’s vision of building an integrated economic ecosystem that extends beyond attracting companies and investments to cultivating the knowledge and skills needed by future-focused sectors to drive sustainable growth and further strengthen Dubai’s position within the global innovation-driven economy.”

Al Zarooni added, “The graduation of this cohort reinforces DIEZ’s role, through Dubai Silicon Oasis, as a specialised hub for knowledge and innovation, and an incubator for education, technology, and entrepreneurship. The university contributes to equipping the business ecosystem with highly qualified talent and supports Dubai’s ability to build human capital capable of leading digital transformation, developing smart solutions, and enhancing productivity across strategic sectors.”

A Platform for Knowledge and Innovation

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf said, “Today, we celebrate an exceptional cohort of graduates from 16 academic programmes, reflecting the university’s continued growth and its ability to develop academic offerings that respond to the rapidly evolving labour market. These programmes equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence required to transition from the classroom into impactful and productive careers.”

He added, “This year marks the graduation of the first cohort of Psychology students, alongside the university’s continued expansion in introducing new academic programmes and pathways that anticipate future needs, as well as research and development centres focused on energy, sustainability, smart cities, advanced materials and manufacturing, futures foresight, and complexity management. We remain committed to fostering an educational environment that encourages research, experimentation, and innovation, while reinforcing the university’s role as a platform for developing talent capable of serving Dubai, the UAE, and the wider region.”

16 Academic Programmes

Graduates of the 15th cohort represented 16 academic programmes, including nine bachelor’s degrees in electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering, as well as marketing, global business management, finance, cybersecurity, computing and information technologies, and psychology.

The cohort also included graduates from seven master’s programmes in data analytics, smart cities, futures foresight and planning, mechanical engineering, engineering management, electrical engineering, and cybersecurity, reflecting the diversity of the university’s academic pathways and their direct alignment with priority future-focused sectors.

Since 2010, the total number of graduates from RIT Dubai across bachelor’s, master’s, and diploma programmes has exceeded 2,490, reflecting the university’s sustained growth and expanding role in supporting the higher education ecosystem and talent development landscape in Dubai and the UAE.

This year’s graduation ceremony holds particular significance with the graduation of the first cohort of Psychology students, reflecting the university’s expansion into specialised disciplines that address the evolving needs of society and the labour market, while supporting a deeper understanding of the human and behavioural factors linked to quality of life, productivity, and institutional development.

This year, RIT Dubai introduced two new undergraduate programmes in Management Information Systems and Advertising & Public Relations, further diversifying its academic offerings and supporting the development of talent that combines technical expertise, institutional communication skills, and an understanding of the digital economy.

The university also launched accredited micro-master’s programmes in Health Informatics and Futures Foresight, enabling students who continue their studies to accumulate academic credits that can later be counted towards a full master’s degree, offering more flexible educational pathways aligned with evolving professional development requirements.

The university also launched a dual-degree engineering programme, enabling students to complete both bachelor’s and master’s degrees within a shorter timeframe and at a lower cost, enhancing the efficiency of the academic journey while equipping graduates with advanced qualifications for the labour market.

Future plans include the introduction of a master’s programme in Integrated Design, a bachelor’s programme in Computer Engineering, and accredited micro-programmes in Accounting and Financial Analytics, as part of the university’s ongoing commitment to developing programmes aligned with the priorities of the new economy and supporting sectors driven by data, design, innovation, and financial analysis, in addition to a new media design programme dedicated to People of Determination.

RIT Dubai is a branch of the Rochester Institute of Technology and offers accredited American academic programmes in the UAE within an advanced educational environment connected to Dubai’s economic and knowledge ecosystem, providing students with extensive opportunities to acquire applied knowledge and practical experience.

The university continues to strengthen its role as an academic hub supporting innovation and advanced technologies through its specialised programmes and partnerships with both the public and private sectors, contributing to Dubai’s vision of building a diversified and sustainable knowledge-based economy driven by future skills.