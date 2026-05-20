Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 17th EmiratesSkills National Competition

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 17th EmiratesSkills National Competition, organised by Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), and taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 20 May 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the event’s pavilions and reviewed a range of projects, innovations, and technical and vocational skills showcased by participating students from across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also received a detailed briefing on several initiatives and programmes aimed at developing national skills and preparing young Emirati talent in line with the current and future needs of strategically important sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the quality of the projects and innovations presented by participants, highlighting the promising national capabilities and ambitions they reflect, which reinforce a culture of excellence and creativity and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness across technical and vocational sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that investing in youth skills development and equipping young people with advanced knowledge and expertise represents a key pillar of the UAE’s vision to build a competitive economic ecosystem founded on knowledge, innovation and the integration of advanced technological solutions.

Also accompanying H.H. Sheikh Khaled were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of ACTVET.

Since its launch in 2006, EmiratesSkills has become one of the UAE’s leading platforms for youth skills development. This year marks the 20th anniversary of its establishment, representing two decades of contributions in preparing generations of qualified national talent and promoting a culture of innovation and excellence across technical and vocational education and training fields.

This year’s edition features 37 technical and vocational skills, with the participation of more than 150 experts and specialists to assess and judge the competitions. A total of 502 male and female students from across the UAE are competing, representing the next generation of skilled national talent.

The competition is aligned with ACTVET’s strategic vision to develop an integrated national skills ecosystem and reinforce the role of youth in advancing the UAE’s development journey. It aims to equip participants with specialised skills and expertise aligned with labour market needs, particularly in areas related to the adoption and integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across key sectors.