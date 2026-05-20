Fujairah Ruler: Comprehensive National Health Insurance reflects visionary leadership that places people first

FUJAIRAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to adopt an integrated national healthcare system covering all emirates of the UAE reflects the vision of a leader who places people first and lays the foundation for a more prosperous future.

In a statement on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamad said, “In a pioneering national step that embodies the humanitarian approach and wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the initiative to adopt a comprehensive national health insurance system covering all citizens once again confirms that people will remain at the heart of the UAE’s development project and the central focus of the leadership’s attention, both now and in the future.”

He added that the strategic initiative is not merely a regulatory decision or a service enhancement, but rather a genuine translation of the vision of an exceptional leader who believes that true investment begins with people’s health, dignity and quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad stressed that adopting a comprehensive healthcare system at this advanced level clearly reflects the government’s direction and its continuous commitment to ensuring that the UAE remains among the leading nations building their future on the foundations of social justice and humanitarian sustainability.

He noted that the initiative adds to the UAE’s distinguished record of landmark initiatives that have made the country a global model in comprehensive development and a leading example in safeguarding human dignity and welfare.

Concluding his statement, H.H. Sheikh Hamad prayed for the continued security, well-being, and prosperity of the UAE, so that its flag may continue to fly high in the fields of leadership, excellence and humanity.