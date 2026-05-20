Bahraini Interior Minister visits National Guard's pavilion at ISNR 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the pavilion of the UAE National Guard participating in the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilience (ISNR 2026), currently being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, the Bahraini Interior Minister reviewed the latest technologies, equipment and smart systems showcased by the National Guard in the fields of security and emergency response, in addition to digital solutions and advanced technologies supporting operational readiness and enhancing the national security system.

He also received a briefing on the most prominent initiatives and technical applications that contribute to developing operational capabilities and improving performance efficiency, in line with the latest developments and innovations in the security sector.