Sharjah Maritime Academy hosts panel discussion on advancing gender equality in maritime sector

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) hosted a panel discussion under the theme “From Campus to Industry: Advancing Gender Equality for Maritime Excellence” in celebration of the International Day for Women in Maritime 2026.

The session brought together a select group of representatives from the maritime and academic sectors, international organisations, and students to discuss the importance of cooperation in empowering women and supporting their transition from maritime education to the labor market.

The session addressed several key topics, including enhancing cooperation between the academic sector and industry, the importance of providing more inclusive work environments in the maritime sector, and the role of international partnerships, professional mentorship, and practical training in supporting women and enabling them to build successful career paths in the maritime sector.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of providing clear opportunities for youth and women to enter the maritime sector and strengthening cooperation between academic institutions, companies, and international organizations to build a more inclusive and sustainable maritime future.

Dr. Hashim Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, stated that empowering women in the maritime sector is not only an important aspect of inclusivity but also a strategic investment in the future of the sector. "At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we remain committed to creating an academic and training environment that equips future generations with the confidence, practical experience, and opportunities needed to contribute meaningfully to the maritime sector locally and globally.”

Tanya Smith, Regional HR Director IMEEA at CMA CGM, emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between academic institutions and the maritime sector, noting that building clear pathways between education and the labour market is a fundamental element in preparing future maritime competencies. She added that opportunities for practical training, professional mentorship, and collaboration with the sector play a pivotal role in empowering young talents and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the maritime sector.

Raya Makawi, Director of External Relations at the World Green Economy Organisation, also stressed the importance of partnerships and joint cooperation in supporting a more inclusive and sustainable future. She explained that cooperation between various sectors and international organisations contributes to building industries that are more future-ready and inclusive. Supporting women and youth in the maritime sector not only enhances diversity but also supports innovation and long-term sustainability.