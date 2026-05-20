GameForward accelerator programme concludes with grants for Emirati studios, major milestones

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has concluded the inaugural GameForward accelerator programme with three Emirati studios awarded grants and two securing PlayStation publishing partnerships.

The outcomes mark a significant milestone in the commercialisation of home-grown game development and further reinforce Dubai’s position as an emerging global gaming hub.

The programme supported 16 Emirati-led studios, representing 25 founders, and culminated in a Demo Day and awards ceremony attended by industry experts, strategic partners, publishers, and investors from across the gaming ecosystem. Participants presented market-ready concepts, reflecting a clear shift from early-stage ideas to structured, scalable ventures.

Three winning studios were awarded grants, supported by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund For SMEs (MBRF). The grants, presented by Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Gaming Committee and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, will support the next stage of the studios’ journey to accelerate development and market entry, providing critical support to advance production, publishing and commercial readiness, reflecting Dubai’s dedication to supporting Emirati entrepreneurship and developing a globally competitive gaming ecosystem.

The programme also strengthened international publishing pathways for Emirati-developed titles. Through GameForward, ‘Cosmic Galaxy’ secured a PlayStation publishing partnership, joining two other Emirati Studios participating in the programme as official PlayStation partners, further highlighting the growing global readiness of Dubai-based gaming talent.

Launched in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, GameForward is aligned with the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position as a hub for high-growth digital and creative industries. The initiative is also closely aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), the principal government body operating under the Dubai Media Council, which is tasked with driving the growth of the emirate's film and gaming industries.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Gaming Committee and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Dubai is building more than a gaming sector – it is building an ecosystem where creative talent, entrepreneurship and market opportunity can translate into globally competitive businesses. The success of GameForward demonstrates the strength of Dubai’s approach: connecting Emirati founders with world-class mentorship, publishing pathways and commercial opportunities that accelerate growth beyond the local market. As part of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for the gaming industry and for the future digital economy.”

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said, “Inspired by visionary leadership, GameForward reflects our long-term commitment to building a globally competitive gaming ecosystem by enabling Emirati talent to move from creativity to commercial success. The outcomes of this first cohort demonstrate that with the right infrastructure, partnerships and market access, Dubai-based studios can compete internationally and secure meaningful industry opportunities. At a time when global markets are evolving, Dubai continues to provide a stable, business-friendly environment that supports innovation, investment and growth. Through programmes such as GameForward, we are strengthening the foundations of a new digital economy, creating pathways for talent, and positioning Dubai as a strategic partner for global gaming companies looking to scale. In doing so, we are providing vital support to Emirati talent and advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The GameForward programme was designed to equip Emirati game developers with technical capabilities, business readiness skills, and studio-building expertise to support the development of commercially viable games and intellectual property. It offers participating Emirati developers a clear and actionable route to turning creative ideas into commercially successful businesses, furthering Dubai's vision of cultivating a robust and diversified economy.

Several teams in the inaugural cohort have progressed from early-stage passion projects into operational studios with structured production roadmaps, publishing strategies, and scalable commercial ambitions. Three participating teams have already reached the soft-launch stage, while several titles are expected to launch within the next 12 months.

The programme supported participants across the full studio-building journey, combining technical upskilling in game design, monetisation, and publishing with business readiness support covering go-to-market planning, user acquisition, and investor pitching. Founders also benefited from mentorship by global gaming industry experts and access to ecosystem support through Dubai Founders HQ and international partners.

A total of 13 industry partners contributed to the programme by offering participating founders exclusive support, mentorship opportunities, technical resources, publishing guidance, and ecosystem benefits, helping connect Emirati developers with global publishers, investors, and gaming industry specialists.

GameForward forms part of Dubai SME’s broader mandate to accelerate Emirati entrepreneurship and support the long-term objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, including facilitating the launch of 8,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033, and increasing the total number of supported enterprises to 27,000. The initiative also contributes to the ambitions of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033, which aims to position Dubai among the top 10 global cities in the gaming industry.

Building on the success of its first cohort, GameForward will continue to expand, deepen industry partnerships and strengthen its pipeline of talent, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of the global gaming economy.