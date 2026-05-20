Saqr Ghobash, Roberta Metsola discuss strengthening UAE-European parliamentary dialogue, Middle East developments

STRASBOURG, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held official talks with

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, at the parliament’s headquarters in Strasbourg, during the official visit of the FNC delegation.

The meeting was preceded by an official welcome from Metsola to Ghobash and the accompanying delegation during the European Parliament’s plenary session before members, in a gesture reflecting the distinguished standing of the UAE within European institutions and the growing trajectory of parliamentary cooperation.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.

Metsola also expressed the parliament’s appreciation for the visit and its solidarity with the UAE amid the current regional circumstances.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and develop mechanisms for institutional dialogue in a manner that serves the shared interests of the UAE and the European Union, while enhancing coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The talks also addressed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the recent escalation in the region on regional and international security and stability, with both sides affirming the importance of parliamentary partnership in supporting security and consolidating shared principles and values.

Ghobash stressed that the growing relations between the UAE and EU member states receive the support and attention of the UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, given their strategic importance.

He noted that parliamentary cooperation represents an important pillar in strengthening political understanding, stressing that the security of the Arabian Gulf region is no longer a limited regional matter, but has become an integral part of the European and international security system due to the close connection between Gulf stability, global energy security, supply chain safety, and international trade movement.

He added that any threat to Gulf security or vital maritime corridors would have direct repercussions on European markets and the global economy.

Ghobash underscored the importance of protecting maritime routes and restoring full and permanent freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, explaining that international maritime security constitutes a direct European and global interest aimed at protecting the European economy from the repercussions of escalation.

He also praised the supportive stance of the European Parliament and the European Union towards the UAE and countries of the region in confronting Iranian attacks, as well as the European side’s expressions of solidarity and rejection of targeting state sovereignty and civilian infrastructure.

Roberta Metsola affirmed the importance of UAE-European relations and the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing political understanding, supporting regional stability, and addressing global challenges.

She recalled her previous visit to the UAE, which provided her with the opportunity to directly observe the country’s experience in development, stability, and openness, stressing the importance of continuing direct consultations amid rapidly evolving challenges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Saqr Ghobash extended an official invitation to Metsola to visit the UAE in order to continue parliamentary dialogue and launch a new phase of cooperation based on regular engagement.