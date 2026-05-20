Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ efforts to safeguard supply chains, ensure smooth flow of trade

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the proactive efforts undertaken by Dubai Customs to ensure the continuity of supply chains and maintain the seamless flow of trade during a meeting with Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.

The meeting was held in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work; and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai.

During the meeting, Dr. Busenad briefed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan on the latest developments in cargo flows, operational performance indicators, and strategic plans aimed at supporting the business community amid geopolitical developments.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was updated on the integrated framework adopted by Dubai Customs to continuously monitor supply chain conditions and trade flows, track regional and international developments, and assess their potential impact on trade activity. The framework ensures that proactive measures are taken to support business continuity, maintain operational efficiency, and sustain the speed of customs clearance.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad also presented the key initiatives launched by Dubai Customs in collaboration with strategic partners and customers, most notably the Green Corridor initiative, which was activated within 72 hours in coordination with authorities in the Sultanate of Oman. He also highlighted a package of customs facilitations and flexible operational solutions designed to enable trade, ease challenges facing businesses, and strengthen the resilience of regional and international supply chains.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of continuously developing proactive solutions that enhance Dubai’s readiness and ability to respond efficiently to global developments, further consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading economic and commercial hub distinguished by exceptional resilience and the ability to ensure the continuity of trade under all circumstances.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad affirmed that Dubai Customs, guided by the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, continuously monitors developments affecting global supply chains and trade, and works closely with customers and stakeholders to develop practical solutions that ensure the smooth movement of goods, support market stability, and strengthen business confidence.

Dr. Busenad said, “At Dubai Customs, we are committed to turning challenges into opportunities through proactive solutions and practical initiatives that ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods, enable trade, and strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness as a global gateway connecting markets and driving the pulse of the economy.”

He added that the initiatives launched by Dubai Customs reflect the organisation’s commitment to setting an advanced model in readiness and innovation, while reinforcing its role as a key driver of economic growth and a strategic contributor to Dubai’s position on the global trade map.