12.4 million beneficiaries of ERC sacrificial meat project over 10 years

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) said that its sacrificial meat project is among its prominant seasonal and humanitarian programmes implemented annually as part of its social and humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting families inside and outside the UAE, reflecting the values of solidarity and compassion that characterise Emirati society.

Over the past years, the project has witnessed significant expansion at both the local and international levels, contributing to an increase in the number of beneficiaries and the geographical reach of the initiative.

During the past ten years, the project benefited 12,453,538 people within the UAE and across 120 countries worldwide, including 722,060 beneficiaries inside the UAE, where 72,206 sacrificial animals were distributed locally over the same period.

Outside the UAE, the number of beneficiaries reached 11,731,478 people.

As part of the accompanying seasonal programmes, more than 15,000 beneficiaries inside the UAE benefited from the Eid clothing initiative, while more than 446,000 beneficiaries outside the country received support through the programme.

The ERC has completed preparations for implementing this year’s sacrificial meat project, which coincides with the “Year of Family”, as part of its commitment to expanding the umbrella of beneficiaries across all emirates and enhancing the project’s impact at both the local and international levels.