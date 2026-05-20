Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2025 annual report

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, launched the Dubai Judicial Authority's 2025 annual report.

The report highlights the advancement of Dubai judicial entities’ performance, and the ongoing enhancement of judicial efficiency and service quality.

The report was launched during a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council chaired by His Highness. The meeting formed part of His Highness’ ongoing oversight of the Judicial Authority to further strengthen the judicial ecosystem and enhance its efficiency. During the meeting, the Council reviewed agenda items, focusing primarily on requests and matters concerning its members.

The meeting also reviewed promotions and appointments planned for 2027, as part of efforts to attract highly qualified national talent to the judiciary. The Council also reviewed the outcomes of studies conducted by its General Secretariat regarding the affairs of the Judicial Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said, “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to foster an advanced judicial ecosystem, rooted in justice, operational efficiency and the rule of law. These fundamental pillars of Dubai’s comprehensive development further solidify its status as a preferred destination to live, work and invest.”

He added, “The Dubai Judicial Authority’s annual report, which collates performance data from the emirate’s judicial entities and bodies under the oversight of the Judicial Council, serves as a key benchmark to assess institutional performance and key improvement indicators. It reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and governance.”

He noted that the positive indicators achieved by the judiciary in 2025 reflect its ongoing progress and its capability to keep pace with rapid transformations. His Highness added that this strong performance accelerates case rulings, improves service efficiency, and enhances public trust in the judiciary.

He directed the continuous development of the judicial sector through integrated plans centred on innovation and the expanded application of digital solutions and advanced technologies, to drive Dubai’s competitiveness and align with its future aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler's Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council; Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council; and members of the Council.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi emphasised that the judiciary, represented by Dubai Courts, the Public Prosecution, and the Judicial Inspection Authority, along with the bodies under the Council's oversight, continue to work in close coordination in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy and quality and with the direct follow-up of His Highness the President of the Judicial Council, to ensure that justice is delivered efficiently and effectively.

He noted that the annual report serves as a strategic tool to monitor performance and guide developmental efforts, contributing to advancing judicial governance and reinforcing the principles of justice and the rule of law.

The 2025 Dubai Judicial Authority annual report revealed that 43 legislative enactments were issued, regulating the work of the judicial authority, alongside 66 resolutions issued by the Judicial Council.

Additionally, 83 studies were completed to develop services, projects, and legislation governing judicial affairs.

According to the report, the total number of members of the Judicial Authority reached 522, following the appointment of 86 new members. Female representation rose to 6.5%.

92 training programmes were conducted, totalling 2,601 training hours and benefiting 376 participants. This reflects a steadfast commitment to developing the capabilities of the Judicial Authority's members.

Advanced judicial performance

The annual report showed that the Public Prosecution registered 66,933 incoming criminal cases and processed 59,421 cases, achieving an investigation and indictment accuracy rate of 94.2%.

The report also highlighted an 86.5% accuracy of rulings by Courts of First Instance and 87.1% by the Court of Appeal.

The average time to rule in cases from the date of registration in the Courts of First Instance stood at 114 days, with a 90% case settlement rate achieved.

According to the report, the total value of case settlements and requests brought before Dubai Courts reached AED10.2 billion, with AED3.68 billion paid through enforcement proceedings.

Accelerated digital transformation

In the area of digital transformation, the report highlighted that 1.7 million smart requests were completed at Dubai Courts, while 24,507 remote hearings were held and 21,121 judicial rulings were published.

Furthermore, 23,438 smart bail applications were processed by the Public Prosecution, while the number of blockchain requests reached 173,013.

The report highlighted the strategic achievements of the Judicial Authority’s entities, including the establishment of the Dubai Centre for Judicial Expertise, the launch of the digital path for criminal cases, the establishment of the Judicial Control Room and the regulation of housing construction dispute settlement for UAE citizens.

The Dubai Judicial Council is committed to upholding justice, equality, and the rule of law, contributing to Dubai’s sustainable development through a fair, impartial, modern, and effective judicial system. The Council strives to realise Dubai's vision for a robust and independent judiciary, fostering ethical conduct and ensuring the dignity, integrity, and competence of its members.