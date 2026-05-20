UAE, European Parliament discuss cooperation

STRASBOURG, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Hana Jalloul Muro, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) in the European Parliament, and Member of the European Parliament, Vice-President of the Socialist International, in the presence of Sara Falaknaz, FNC member, at the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament, and stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation with various parliamentary committees in the European Parliament in a manner that supports parliamentary dialogue and the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships with European Union member states, noting the country’s efforts to conclude a Free Trade Agreement and a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the EU, in support of shared economic interests and to open broader prospects for cooperation across various vital sectors.

He highlighted the UAE’s economic standing regionally and globally, as well as its balanced and distinguished relations with countries worldwide, in addition to its strategic location that has positioned it as a key link between East and West.

He also pointed to the UAE’s advanced projects in ports, logistics services, global trade gateways, and aviation networks, which have reinforced its role as a global economic and commercial hub.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and EU countries, in light of the UAE’s advanced investment environment, modern infrastructure, and competitive economic climate attractive to investments.

They also discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of the new economy, energy, artificial intelligence, sustainability, food security, and advanced technology.

The meeting also touched on regional and international developments, with Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi stressing the importance of preserving the region’s security and stability.

In this regard, he noted that the brutal Iranian attacks against the UAE and Gulf Arab states, as well as attempts to impose hegemony and control over the Strait of Hormuz region, constitute a direct threat to international maritime security and global energy supplies, with resulting negative repercussions on the global economy, in addition to their impact on regional and international peace and security.