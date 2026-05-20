Mansour bin Zayed attends luncheon hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of senior officials and camel owners from the UAE and GCC countries.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mansour exchanged cordial conversations with attendees on the importance of camel racing as an integral part of the cultural and heritage legacy of the UAE and the Gulf region, and its cultural value reflecting the deep connection of the region’s people to their authentic customs and traditions, as well as their commitment to preserving this rich heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The discussions also addressed the prominent role played by the annual concluding festival, “Final Annual Camel Races Festival (Wathba 2026), in strengthening the status of camel racing at both regional and international levels, as one of the largest and most prominent festivals dedicated to this heritage sport.

Participants highlighted the broad participation and strong competition witnessed at each edition of the festival, reflecting the growing interest in this authentic sport.

The attendees affirmed that the festival’s continued success contributes to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global centre for heritage preservation and promotion, and embodies the vision of the wise leadership in supporting traditional sports and safeguarding the national heritage, in a manner that strengthens national identity and consolidates authentic societal values.

The reception featured folkloric performances and traditional chants presented by heritage groups in celebration of the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a national scene reflecting the deep bond between the leadership and citizens, expressing pride in the authentic Emirati cultural heritage and conveying sentiments of welcome and appreciation for His Highness.