UAE strongly condemns attack on Islamic Center of San Diego

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the armed attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego in the State of California, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the United States over this heinous attack.