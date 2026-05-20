National Human Rights Institution, Ministry of Justice discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and institutional coordination with the Ministry of Justice.

This came during a meeting between Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Human Rights Institution, during the latter’s visit to the ministry’s headquarters, within the framework of the Institution’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships and activate channels of cooperation with national entities concerned with promoting and protecting human rights.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the field of promoting and protecting human rights in accordance with the legislative framework of the UAE and its international commitments.

Both sides affirmed the importance of the effective partnership between the National Human Rights Institution and the Ministry of Justice in supporting initiatives that contribute to strengthening the national human rights system and promoting legal and human rights awareness.

Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi affirmed the Institution’s commitment to supporting the vision of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership aimed at consolidating the principles and culture of human rights, which are considered the foundation of comprehensive and sustainable development.