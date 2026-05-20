Al Wasl University, CERT celebrate graduation of 14th cohort of Work Readiness Program

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Juma Al Majid, Al Wasl University and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) celebrated the graduation of the 14th cohort of the Work Readiness Program (WRP), a national initiative aimed at preparing Emirati women for the workforce.

The ceremony was attended by Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah.

The event opened with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a presentation highlighting the success stories of graduates who secured employment after completing the programme. Graduates also showcased projects reflecting the practical skills acquired during their studies.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani congratulated the graduates and praised the efforts of Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Wasl University, for supporting the programme in partnership with CERT.

He said the initiative reflects a commitment to empowering Emirati women and enhancing their contribution to national development.

Prof. Dr Mohamed Ahmed Abdel Rahman, Chancellor of Al Wasl University, said the programme reflects the university’s commitment to developing Emirati female talent through an integrated educational and training system aligned with future labour market demands.

He noted that the partnership with CERT, established in 2013, has contributed significantly to preparing Emirati women for professional integration across various sectors.

Khalid AlHammadi, General Manager of CERT, described the partnership with Al Wasl University as a successful model of institutional cooperation in developing national talent equipped with practical and applied skills.

He added that the programme’s outcomes demonstrate the success of joint efforts to support graduates and strengthen their employment opportunities in line with the UAE’s vision of investing in human capital and building a knowledge-based economy.

The graduates delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Juma Al Majid for his continued support and belief in the capabilities of Emirati women.

In line with the Year of the Family, the ceremony also honoured the families of outstanding graduates in recognition of their role in supporting their daughters’ academic and professional achievements.

Since its launch in 2013, the programme has graduated 2,060 students across its Dubai and Fujairah branches. The employment rate among graduates exceeds 43 percent, while 155 students are currently enrolled.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of graduation certificates in celebration of the graduates’ achievements and the programme’s contribution to preparing future Emirati female leaders.