Sharjah Civil Defence deploys advanced firefighting robots

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has announced the enhancement of its emergency response system through the deployment of advanced firefighting robots manufactured in the United Arab Emirates.

These robots are designed to tackle fires in high-risk locations, particularly warehouses and industrial facilities, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise field operations and improve response efficiency in line with global safety and rescue standards.

The authority stated that the new robotic systems significantly strengthen firefighting and rescue capabilities within the emirate, while also improving the protection of field teams operating in hazardous environments.

The robots are intended for use in environments that are difficult or dangerous for human firefighters to access, such as areas with extremely high temperatures, hazardous materials, or risks of structural collapse. They are primarily deployed in the early stages of major industrial incidents to conduct reconnaissance and initial fire suppression before human teams enter under safer conditions.

According to the authority, six robotic units are currently in service. They are remotely operated via wireless control systems with a range of up to 1,000 metres.

The robots can pump water and foam at a rate of up to 8,000 litres per minute, with a horizontal reach of up to 100 metres and a vertical reach of 50 metres, enabling rapid control of large-scale industrial fires.

Each unit is equipped with six smart cameras covering four directions, allowing real-time monitoring from operations rooms. They also include thermal sensors, GPS-enabled navigation systems, powerful searchlights for smoke-filled environments, warning sirens, and self-cooling systems to withstand extreme heat.

The robotic units are engineered for complex industrial environments and can climb stairs at angles of up to 30 degrees. Reinforced front bumpers allow them to overcome obstacles and reach fire zones quickly.

The authority emphasised that these capabilities improve response speed and operational readiness, particularly in major incidents requiring rapid and precise intervention under strict safety conditions.

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority noted that integrating robotics into emergency response plans has enhanced operational preparedness and reduced fire control time in industrial incidents. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy focused on innovation, proactive response, and strengthening public safety, while protecting lives and property across all scenarios.