NCM continues expanding international partnerships to enhance water security through UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) continued expanding its international partnerships in the fields of climate, meteorology, and water security through the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project, implemented in the Turkistan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting innovative climate solutions and strengthening international cooperation to address climate change and water scarcity challenges.

The project aimed to enhance rainfall opportunities, increase water reserves, and support water supplies for agricultural areas by utilising advanced cloud seeding and weather modification technologies developed by the UAE National Center of Meteorology, in addition to promoting knowledge transfer, capacity building, and the exchange of scientific and technical expertise with the Kazakh side.

In this context, Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology, conducted an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan leading a UAE delegation that included experts, technicians, and specialists in cloud seeding and weather modification technologies.

The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, climate, and water security fields, as well as follow up on the operational and technical aspects of the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project.

The visit also included discussions on enhancing cooperation in climate monitoring, early warning systems, modernisation of meteorological infrastructure, and the exchange of scientific and climate data, in addition to supporting international efforts related to water security and environmental sustainability.

The discussions further addressed the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project, which aims to support water resources and enhance rainfall opportunities in agricultural areas as part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to adopt innovative climate solutions to tackle drought and water scarcity challenges.

As part of the project implementation, the UAE cloud seeding operations team had arrived in the Turkistan region accompanied by a specialised aircraft to conduct cloud seeding operations. Reconnaissance flights were carried out to verify the aircraft’s readiness and the efficiency of the technical systems prior to the project’s full operational launch. Technical and governmental meetings were also held to discuss operational and organisational aspects and coordination mechanisms among all concerned entities.

During the meetings, the UAE team showcased the UAE’s pioneering experience in cloud seeding research and weather modification technologies, as well as the latest operational solutions and scientific technologies successfully developed and implemented to support water resource sustainability and strengthen water security.

Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous stated that the UAE–Kazakhstan cloud seeding project represents an advanced model of international cooperation in addressing climate challenges and enhancing water security, noting that the UAE possesses globally leading expertise in cloud seeding research and weather modification technologies developed through years of scientific research and operational experience.

He added that the National Center of Meteorology continues to expand its international partnerships and promote knowledge transfer, expertise exchange, and capacity building, contributing to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions to support water resources and strengthen global climate adaptation efforts.

The project reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, aimed at strengthening the UAE’s role as an active international partner in supporting global climate efforts and developing innovative solutions to enhance water security and environmental sustainability.

The project comes within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Center of Meteorology and Kazakhstan’s “Kazhydromet” for cooperation in cloud seeding and weather modification technologies, as well as the exchange of scientific and technical expertise.