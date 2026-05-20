Saif bin Zayed attends part of 17th EmiratesSkills National Competition

ABU DHABI, 20 May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended part of the activities of the 17th edition of the EmiratesSkills National Competition, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The competition is organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 18th to 20th May 2026.

A total of 500 male and female contestants participated in 37 technical and vocational skills categories, presenting distinguished national models in artificial intelligence, robotics, engineering, and digital manufacturing, reflecting advanced awareness and ambitions befitting the UAE and its standing.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed reviewed a number of competitions in which participants competed across various engineering, industrial, and vocational skills aligned with future jobs. He also met a number of Emirati male and female students participating in the competition across different technical and vocational fields.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed expressed appreciation to the Applied Technology Schools and to all organisers and supervisors of the competition for their distinguished efforts in preparing this national platform that celebrates skills and opens horizons of excellence and innovation for the youth of the UAE.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said, “We are proud of the youth of the UAE. They are the nation’s inexhaustible wealth, the driving force behind its progress, and its winning bet in shaping the future. Through them, knowledge is transformed into achievement, ambition into innovation, and vision into a reality that reinforces the UAE’s leadership.”