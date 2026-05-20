Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition opened today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, featuring discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.

The exhibition, which will run until 31st May, brings together more than 100 international, regional and local brands representing leading retailers across the fashion, fragrance, accessories, consumer goods, and cosmetics sectors.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, this year’s edition offers a comprehensive shopping experience that combines unprecedented competitive pricing with a diversified product portfolio catering to the needs of all family members.

It also features expanded exhibitor space and a wider range of product categories, further enhancing the exhibition’s commercial offering. This year’s exhibition pavilions present a broad selection of essential and consumer products tailored to support household preparations for Eid.

The product range includes ready-to-wear apparel, men’s and women’s fashion featuring the latest seasonal collections, in addition to abayas, traditional attire, and children’s wear. The offering also extends to premium innovations from fragrance houses, including perfumes, incense, and oud, alongside cosmetics and skincare products from leading international brands.

The exhibition further enables shoppers to acquire premium jewellery and accessories, as well as diverse collections of footwear and handbags. It also features dedicated sections for home essentials, furniture, textiles, and electrical appliances, in addition to gifts, confectionery, and Eid hospitality food products.

This positioning reinforces the Eid Al Adha Exhibition as a one-stop retail destination offering comprehensive family needs under one roof, supported by competitive pricing tailored to a broad consumer base.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Eid Al Adha Exhibition forms part of the Centre’s strategy to establish a sustainable model for seasonal commercial events that extends beyond conventional retail concepts.

He added that the exhibition contributes to driving an integrated economic ecosystem connecting producers, retailers, and consumers through a unified platform designed to generate value for all stakeholders.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition contributes to stimulating local commercial activity and boosting retail sector sales through a direct engagement platform connecting businesses with consumers, reinforcing its position as one of Sharjah’s premier seasonal retail destinations.

Beyond discounts and promotional offers, the exhibition presents a diverse programme of entertainment and heritage activities targeting all age groups. These initiatives aim to highlight Emirati cultural heritage and reinforce values of national identity and belonging.

It also features a dedicated children’s zone offering interactive activities and educational games that blend engagement with learning.

Furthermore, this year’s edition offers dedicated areas for traditional and international cuisine, alongside daily raffle campaigns offering prizes and instant gifts, enhancing visitor engagement and enriching the overall experience in line with the festive atmosphere of Eid.

These programmes and initiatives reflect Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to creating a festive, family- oriented atmosphere aligned with the community’s preparations for Eid Al Adha. They further support community engagement and reinforce national identity values through a mix of promotional offers and entertainment activities.

The 6th Eid Al Adha Exhibition operates daily from 11:00 to midnight, with adjusted hours on Fridays from 15:00 to midnight, ensuring broad public access to the promotional offers, discounts, and accompanying activities.