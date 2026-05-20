NMDC Dredging & Marine inaugurates region’s first commercial hydraulic modelling facility

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Dredging & Marine, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, has inaugurated the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Center, the region’s first hydraulic physical modelling test facility, bringing advanced coastal and marine engineering validation in-country and reducing reliance on international laboratories.

Unveiled during Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 to strengthen in-country value and localise strategic engineering capabilities, the purpose-built facility enables the simulation and physical testing of complex marine, coastal and offshore infrastructure under controlled conditions, reflecting national priorities to localise advanced industrial capabilities and strengthen in-country value across strategic sectors.

By establishing these capabilities in the UAE, NMDC is improving design efficiency and supporting faster project delivery and cost control, strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for world-class engineering and industrial capability.

The facility allows engineers to simulate and validate the impact of waves, tides and currents on critical infrastructure, including ports, breakwaters, sea walls and offshore structures. Using scaled physical models to replicate real-world environments, it ensures that model behavior reflects full-scale performance, including wave forces, pressures and structural response, enabling designs to be tested, refined and optimised before construction.

The facility, constructed entirely by NMDC Infra, the specialist construction subsidiary of NMDC Group, supports the Group’s end-to-end engineering and delivery capabilities, demonstrating that NMDC Group possesses the expertise and capacity to conceptualise, build, and operationalise highly specialised infrastructure entirely within its own ecosystem.

Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said, “The launch of this pioneering facility is a strategic milestone in our commitment to building long-term, sovereign capabilities within the UAE by institutionalising advanced engineering expertise and cutting-edge testing methodologies. We are dedicated to fortifying the nation's industrial foundation and driving sustainable growth across the infrastructure, energy, and maritime sectors. Ultimately, this center is a tangible realisation of the 'Make it in the Emirates' vision, further cementing the UAE's position as a premier global hub for manufacturing, innovation, and engineering excellence.

"Operating as the first and only integrated commercial laboratory of its scale in the Middle East and West Asia, the facility features a sophisticated 3D wave basin and a 2D wave flume. These advanced hydraulic installations leverage ultra-precise digital wave-generation systems to stress-test fixed and floating structures under the most severe operational and environmental conditions. The facility’s capabilities span the entire project lifecycle—from foundational research to macro-project validation encompassing wave transformation and overtopping dynamics, sediment transport, hydro-erosion, and port optimisation under diverse navigational conditions."

Eng. Niels de Bruijn, CEO of NMDC Dredging & Marine, said, “Physical modelling is critical to understanding and managing the risks associated with marine and coastal infrastructure. Historically, this level of testing requires working with specialised international laboratories. Bringing this capability in-house allows us to integrate design, testing and project delivery more closely, identifying and resolving challenges earlier in the engineering process while improving efficiency and supporting innovation within the region.”

Beyond project delivery, the facility enables advanced research and consultancy, supporting collaboration with leading international partners and academic institutions, including opportunities for research, student engagement and knowledge development. It also supports the development and testing of offshore renewable energy systems, including wave, tidal and floating wind technologies.

The launch of the facility reinforces NMDC Group’s role in advancing the UAE’s industrial and localisation agenda, a central focus of Make it in the Emirates, while strengthening supply chains and driving sustainable economic growth.