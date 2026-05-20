Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub assumes ownership of Abu Dhabi T10

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) has assumed majority ownership and commercial rights control of the Abu Dhabi T10, transitioning the tournament into an Abu Dhabi-owned and managed competition.

Under the new framework, ADCSH will own and manage the Abu Dhabi T10 as a long-term national sporting asset, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Aref Al Awani, Chairman of the Board of ADCSH and Secretary-General of ADSC, said, “This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility and a clear global growth strategy for the sport’s fastest format.”

He added, “This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi.”

Al Awani said the tournament’s proposition would remain focused on high-intensity 10-over matches, international star players and an evolving broadcast product aimed at modern global audiences.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 generated US$512 million in media value and delivered 687 million global social media impressions, according to an independent GSIQ report.

The 2026 edition will take place from 7th to 20th November at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, marking the first full tournament under the new structure. Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate through an invitation-to-tender process, with further details to be announced later.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said the ECB supports the new framework introduced by ADSC and ADCSH.

He said the tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and remains positioned to contribute to the UAE’s sporting landscape while maintaining the highest regulatory and professional standards.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, described the transition as an important step in the continued evolution of the T10 brand.

He said the tournament now has the institutional backing, expertise and structure needed to realise its full global potential.

Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and newly appointed CEO of Abu Dhabi T10, said the organisation is focused on strengthening governance, player structures, and commercial and broadcast platforms to support the next phase of growth.

He added that the tournament would continue supporting Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism and sporting ambitions.