Dubai Press Club session highlights content creators’ role in promoting authentic digital storytelling during times of misinformation

DUBAI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a discussion examining the growing role of content creators in shaping digital narratives, promoting authentic storytelling, and fostering informed online conversations during periods of rapid information flow and misinformation.

The session brought together entrepreneurs and content creators Matteo Pittaluga and Antonio Lekic, in a discussion moderated by Erika Welch, Chief Content Officer at Lucidity Insights, exploring audience engagement, online responsibility, and the increasing influence of creators in shaping public perception across digital platforms. The discussion was attended by content creators, media professionals, and industry experts.

The discussion formed part of a series of media sessions organised by the Dubai Press Club to explore emerging trends shaping the future of media and digital communication, while fostering informed dialogue around the opportunities and challenges associated with the continued growth of the creator economy and online content platforms.

Throughout the discussion, speakers reflected on how social media platforms have evolved beyond entertainment channels into spaces that influence public understanding, business growth, and community engagement.

Speaking during the session, Matteo Pittaluga highlighted the importance of visibility and personal branding for entrepreneurs in today’s digital landscape.

“Every entrepreneur should have their own platform, especially today, when personal branding has become so important,” Pittaluga said. “People buy products and services, but they also buy from people they trust.”

Antonio Lekic described social media as a powerful networking and communication tool capable of building meaningful relationships and expanding opportunities.

“The more visibility you have, the bigger audience you can have, and the more you can do. For me, it helps from a business perspective, because the more people see what I'm doing, and I build credibility in their eyes, the more likely they are to reach out and do business with me,” Lekic said. “I feel like each and every one of us are influencers. The only question is, in which ways are we influencing, and how many people are we influencing?”

A key theme throughout the discussion centred on the responsibility creators carry in sharing credible and balanced perspectives online, particularly during exceptional periods when misinformation can spread rapidly across digital platforms.

Reflecting on his experience during recent regional developments, Pittaluga said he felt compelled to share first-hand perspectives from the UAE that reflected the reality he was witnessing on the ground.

“I knew somebody needed to hear my words from someone who’s here, who’s been here eight years, who can proudly call the UAE home,” he said. “The reality I was seeing was very different from the media abroad, and I needed to share that.”

Lekic similarly spoke about the importance of truth and authenticity in digital communication, particularly during sensitive periods. “Truth is everything. I feel like you cannot build anything good on anything that’s not the truth,” he said. “More than ever, we should be sharing the truth, keeping people informed.”

The discussion also examined how creators can positively influence audiences by promoting calm, balanced, and constructive communication online.

“I feel like with everything that’s happening all around the world, we need positivity and we need people that are looking to bring value more than ever before,” Lekic said. “Social media is the best platform for that.”

Speakers additionally reflected on the importance of responsibility and integrity in content creation, noting that creators should carefully consider the impact of what they share online.

“As content creators, we have big responsibilities,” Pittaluga said. “We need to think before hitting publish.”

The session further highlighted Dubai’s growing position as a global destination for entrepreneurs, creatives, and digital talent, supported by its advanced infrastructure, connectivity, safety, and business-friendly environment.

“This is my home, and I’ve never felt more at home here because of the people I’m around and because of the opportunities that this place has provided for me,” Lekic said.

Participants also discussed how moments of uncertainty can strengthen collaboration and community connections across industries and digital networks.

“I felt a greater sense of community,” Pittaluga said. “There is always a positive in everything that is happening.”

The discussion aligns with the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to encourage constructive dialogue around the future of media and digital communication, while supporting a more informed, responsible, and future-ready media ecosystem.