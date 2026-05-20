Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues decree forming Emirates Club board

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, issued a decree regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of Emirates Cultural and Sports Club and Emirates Club Company.

Under the decree, Mahmoud Hassan Al Shamsi was appointed Chairman of the Board, while Eng. Ismail Hassan Al Blooshi was named First Vice Chairman, and Ahmed Mohammed Shamlan Al Nuaimi Second Vice Chairman.

The decree stipulates that the board membership shall also include Dr Taleb Mohammed Al Mandous, Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi and Dr Fatima Ali Al Maamari.

The decree takes effect from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.