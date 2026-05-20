UAE, France deepen strategic economic partnership: Business France CEO

DUBAI, 20 May, 2026 (WAM) -- Louis Margueritte, Chief Executive Officer of Business France, the French national agency for international business development, affirmed that France and the United Arab Emirates possess strong elements of economic complementarity.

Speaking during a dialogue session hosted today at the Dubai Press Club on the sidelines of his visit to the UAE, Margueritte said that artificial intelligence, technology and industry represent promising opportunities to deepen partnerships between the two countries, alongside long-established sectors such as defence, energy, infrastructure and services.

He stressed that France and the UAE are continuing to strengthen their long-standing strategic partnership based on trust, investment and innovation, noting that bilateral trade between the two countries reached €10.8 billion in 2025, marking a 27 percent increase, while trade between France and the Gulf region totalled €24.9 billion.

Margueritte explained that his visit to the UAE aims to deepen bilateral cooperation, accelerate investment flows and reinforce strategic partnerships in key sectors shaping the future global economy.

During the visit, which came around two and a half months after his appointment by the French President as CEO of Business France, Margueritte met senior institutional and economic officials. Discussions focused on strategic investment opportunities, artificial intelligence, advanced industries, tourism, infrastructure and long-term economic cooperation between France and the UAE.

Margueritte said the UAE is no longer merely a strategic market for France, but is increasingly becoming a strategic partner in building future industries, adding that in times of profound global transformation, trusted partnerships are more important than ever.

He noted that more than 600 French companies operate in the UAE, ranging from large corporations to SMEs and startups, across sectors including technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, defence, luxury, services and infrastructure.

Margueritte pointed out that the role of Business France extends beyond organising major events and summits to facilitating direct meetings between companies and connecting them with relevant partners, whether CEOs, CFOs, investors or institutional entities.

He emphasised that companies, particularly SMEs and mid-sized firms, need practical and direct meetings that create tangible commercial and investment opportunities.

Regarding the Vision Golfe forum, Margueritte confirmed that Business France will organise the event in Paris on 18 and 19 June.

He explained that the forum annually attracts broad participation from decision-makers, senior officials, business leaders, investors and company representatives from France and Gulf countries. He expects participation this year to exceed between 1,300 and 1,500 attendees.

He added that the 2026 edition will focus on artificial intelligence, energy transition, industrial partnerships, logistics, water security, human capital and future industries.

Margueritte noted that the previous edition attracted more than 1,250 participants and resulted in over 2,000 high-level business meetings.

He said the forum serves as a strategic platform to deepen dialogue between France and Gulf countries,