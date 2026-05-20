UAE President's order to release inmates supports ‘Year of Family’ objectives: Abu Dhabi Attorney-General

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Counselor Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s order to release a number of inmates from correctional and rehabilitation centres ahead of Eid Al Adha reflects the deeply rooted humanitarian approach of the wise leadership and provides direct support to the objectives of the “Year of Family” in strengthening social cohesion and building a connected and stable society.

He said that the impact of this generous initiative extends beyond the individual to encompass the family, the primary nucleus of society, noting that the release of inmates reflects the leadership’s strong commitment to family reunification, bringing joy and happiness to their relatives, and providing them with a fresh start.

He added that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of the financial obligations imposed on them under court rulings eases their burdens and provides living stability for their families.

Counsellor Al Blooshi noted that the timing of these directives alongside national initiatives aimed at enhancing family stability confirms that the judicial and correctional system in Abu Dhabi and the UAE is founded on protecting the social structure and ensuring comprehensive care for families.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has commenced immediate implementation procedures for the release of 645 inmates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi covered by the decision, to ensure their return to their families before Eid.

This comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at consolidating the values of justice and the rule of law, while prioritising the protection of the family fabric and ensuring its long-term stability.

The Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi also called on those covered by the order to seize this valuable opportunity to open a new chapter marked by commitment, contribution and full adherence to laws and regulations, while focusing on building a secure future for their families in a way that ensures lasting social cohesion.