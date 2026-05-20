National Media Authority reviews media content standards during Sharjah session

SHARJAH, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, organised a session as part of the 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, which is being held across all regions of the UAE to highlight approved standards and best practices regulating content creation and strengthening the integrated media environment in the country.

The session, held at Aljada in Sharjah, brought together media professionals, influencers, specialists and content creators, and attracted young local talents from various disciplines.

The discussion addressed the importance of the standards recently launched to regulate media content, reinforce respect for family, societal and national values, highlight Emirati values through media, and empower creators and innovators in traditional, digital and new media to generate a sustainable positive impact.

During the session, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, stressed the importance of clear frameworks and standards in building a shared collective awareness that further elevates media and creative content, ensures respect for the culture and values of the UAE, and strengthens an enduring partnership that shapes the future of creative industries and creates opportunities through collaboration with all stakeholders.

He pointed to the pivotal role played by young content creators and students in universities and colleges specialising in media and content in presenting a bright and honourable image of the UAE, enhancing its global reputation, and benefiting from advances in media and digital tools, technologies, platforms, frameworks and regulatory standards to achieve their ambitions and contribute to showcasing the UAE’s vision and achievements to the world.

Al Kaabi said the campaign is ongoing and that the National Media Authority’s initiatives will continue to expand the capabilities of the UAE’s media landscape, strengthen opportunities, empower the professionals entrusted with ensuring its quality and credibility, and provide them with all necessary support in cooperation with relevant entities in both the government and private sectors to engage all in presenting the UAE’s inspiring media, creative and cultural narrative.

The Secretary-General also praised the role of government media offices in multiplying the sustainable impact of the national campaign and other strategic initiatives through unified efforts and teamwork aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s leading position as a hub for media innovation based on professionalism and credibility.

For his part, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, stressed the importance of the media content standards campaign in raising awareness of responsible professional practices and consolidating a media culture that keeps pace with the rapid developments in content creation and digital platforms.

He noted that the UAE places great importance on developing the media sector and supporting initiatives that contribute to enhancing media content and strengthening its role in transferring knowledge and building societal awareness in line with community values and preserving national identity.

Allay commended the efforts of the National Media Authority in launching the campaign and organising its sessions across the emirates, affirming the Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at developing the media sector and empowering media professionals, content creators and media students to keep pace with best professional practices.

He added that the current stage requires stronger partnerships between media institutions, academic entities and content creators to help build an aware and responsible media discourse that supports development and reflects the UAE’s civilised image.

The 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, organised by the National Media Authority across the UAE in coordination with government media offices and relevant entities, aims to provide a clear framework that empowers the media landscape and creative community, while enhancing the use of the high-quality opportunities offered by the UAE’s integrated and dynamic media and content ecosystem in a professional, credible and innovative manner, ultimately reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for responsible creativity.