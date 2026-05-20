Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Chancellor in Berlin

BERLIN, 20th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the presence of Dr Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Chancellor the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Federal Republic of Germany and its friendly people.

For his part, Friedrich Merz conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for continued prosperity and development for the UAE and its people.

The meeting reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen joint cooperation across various sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s aspiration to further enhance cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany across all sectors in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and supports their plans for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The discussions also addressed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

The meeting further discussed the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant last Sunday and struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.

Friedrich Merz renewed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE and its condemnation of these terrorist attacks, while H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for Germany’s supportive position and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the UAE.

The meeting also discussed the serious repercussions of these attacks on international maritime navigation, energy supplies and the global economy, in addition to the importance of enhancing international cooperation to protect maritime corridors and ensure freedom of global trade.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ahmed Wahib Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.