Gold prices steady on Thursday

WORLD CAPITALS, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold held steady on Thursday, as rising hopes of a US-Iran peace deal countered fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to US$4,534.69 per ounce as of 02:58 GMT. Bullion had gained more than 1 percent on Wednesday after dropping earlier in the day to its lowest level since 30th March.

US gold futures for June delivery were steady at US$4,536.70 per ounce.

Spot silver declined 0.8 percent to US$75.40 per ounce, while platinum lost 0.7 percent to US$1,936.10. Palladium also fell 0.4 percent to US$1,365.12 per ounce.