China's fiscal revenue up 3.5%

BEIJING, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s fiscal revenue increased 3.5 percent year-on-year to 8.34 trillion yuan, equivalent to about US$1.22 trillion, during the first four months of 2026, according to data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance.

In the first four months, the country's tax revenue totaled 6.81 trillion yuan, up 3.9 percent year on year, with the growth rate 1.7 percentage points higher than that in the first quarter.

Fiscal expenditure rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to 9.48 trillion yuan during the same period.

A breakdown of the data showed the central government's fiscal expenditure rose 5.1 percent, while local government expenditure saw a 0.7-percent increase.