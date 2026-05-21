SCI launches ‘Little Hearts’ campaign in Bangladesh

SHARJAH, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has carried out the “Little Hearts” campaign in the Bangladesh during a field visit by a delegation from the association headed by Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, which included a number of qualitative initiatives.

The campaign was supervised by a volunteer medical team led by Dr Ahmed Al Kamali. During the campaign, 65 cardiac catheterisation procedures were performed and around 160 children were examined at the Heart Diseases Centre in the capital, Dhaka.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi affirmed that the Little Hearts campaign has continued, since its launch in 2009, its efforts to support children suffering from heart conditions that cannot be delayed, whose families face financial hardship preventing them from bearing the high cost of surgery.

He said the campaign represents a lifeline for these children and reflects the SCI’s commitment to providing them with specialised medical support, particularly in countries in need of such initiatives. He added that the humanitarian work led by the United Arab Emirates focuses on creating a direct impact on patients’ lives and alleviating their suffering.

He added that the visit programme also included the inauguration of Dar Al Rahma Orphan Care Home in the Dubail Sadar Tangail area, which includes a mosque as well as residential and educational facilities, helping to provide a dignified life for orphaned children and support their educational and social stability.

The delegation also distributed 100 food baskets containing essential supplies to meet the daily needs of beneficiaries.