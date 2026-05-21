Record heatwave hits eastern United States

PHILADELPHIA, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Eastern parts of the United States experienced a second consecutive day of an early-season heatwave on Wednesday, prompting some schools to send students home while others continued classes in overheated classrooms.

The School District of Philadelphia shifted students in 57 schools to remote learning.

The National Weather Service said another day of record temperatures was expected from the Mid-Atlantic region to New England before a cold front brings rainfall later this week.

Record temperatures were registered on Tuesday in Portland, Maine, where temperatures reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius), and in Boston at 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.5 degrees Celsius).

Heatwave warnings remained in effect across parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In New York City, officials opened cooling centres to help residents cope with the high temperatures.