FNC, European Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation, women empowerment

STRASBOURG, France, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Lina Gálvez, Chair of the Women's Rights and Gender Equality Committee, and member of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy at the European Parliament, discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament during a meeting held as part of the FNC delegation’s visit to the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, notably women empowerment, strengthening women’s participation in decision-making positions, and their role in peace and security issues, in addition to supporting multilateral action and addressing hate speech and discrimination.

Sara Falaknaz highlighted the UAE’s distinguished experience in empowering women, affirming that Emirati women are key partners in development and decision-making, thanks to the support of the wise leadership since the establishment of the Union.

She also reviewed the UAE’s experience in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, noting that the country’s nuclear power plants operate in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, security and transparency, in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

For her part, Lina Gálvez praised the UAE’s experience in women empowerment, particularly regarding achieving balance in parliamentary representation, noting that several European countries still face challenges in this regard.