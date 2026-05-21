Economy Middle East Summit 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Economy Middle East Summit 2026 opened today in Abu Dhabi in partnership with ADGM, with the participation of ministers, decision-makers, government officials, and leaders of financial institutions and global companies.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, the Economy Middle East Summit 2026 will drive impactful discussions across key sectors, including Economics, Investment and Trade, Banking and Finance, Digital assets, AI & Technology, Energy, Real Estate and Mobility.

Held under the theme "The Economy of Tomorrow: The UAE Emerges Stronger" at Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel, the summit brings together more than 1,500 participants, alongside regional and international media representatives, and over 30 senior officials, experts and business leaders.

The summit focuses on the UAE’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty and sustaining the momentum of the UAE Vision 2031, in addition to discussing the role of sovereign wealth funds and private capital in supporting economic growth, and reviewing developments related to the digital economy, sustainable finance and financial market development.

The event also discusses the role of credible media in promoting economic awareness and combating misinformation in a rapidly changing world, as well as its role in connecting economies and countries and contributing to the development of economic and financial culture.