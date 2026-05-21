Abu Dhabi Municipality installs 3,800 Eid Al Adha light displays across capital

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed 3,800 decorative light displays across Abu Dhabi Island and mainland cities ahead of Eid Al Adha, as part of efforts to mark the holiday and enhance the capital’s urban landscape.

The project, carried out in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, includes illuminated festive messages and geometric designs inspired by Islamic art and calligraphy.

Khaled Allaq Al Hammadi, Project Monitoring Manager at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to improving quality of life and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s urban identity by combining cultural heritage with modern design.

The decorations feature phrases including “Eid Mubarak” and “Wishing You Well Every Year”, alongside lighting structures ranging from 2 to 4 metres in size.

The municipality said all installations were designed to meet safety and environmental standards, using energy-efficient lighting and recyclable materials resistant to weather conditions. Continuous monitoring is being carried out by specialised technical teams to ensure quality and performance.