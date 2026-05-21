FNC, European Parliament discuss boosting bilateral cooperation

STRASBOURG, France, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC), has discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Borys Budka, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, during a meeting in Strasbourg.

The talks took place as part of an FNC delegation visit to the European Parliament and focused on cooperation in industry, energy, scientific research, innovation, technology, digital transformation, as well as safeguarding maritime routes and freedom of navigation to ensure the sustainability of global trade, energy and industry.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to expand UAE-European partnerships in future-focused sectors of mutual interest.

Al Muhairi said the FNC valued the committee’s role in advancing issues related to renewable energy, hydrogen, artificial intelligence, energy security, and industrial innovation, noting broad alignment between the UAE and the European Union's priorities in the green transition, clean technology, research and innovation, and cybersecurity.

He stressed the importance of building on discussions surrounding a UAE-EU free trade agreement and strategic partnership agreement to deepen cooperation in clean technology, renewable energy, digital services and AI, while supporting implementable joint projects.

The two sides discussed critical minerals and supply chains as strategic priorities, amid EU efforts to diversify sources of raw materials needed for clean technology and energy. Al Muhairi said the UAE’s logistics and investment capabilities positioned it to support supply chains linking Europe with markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.