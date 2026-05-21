Khalifa Foundation commends humanitarian contributions of Firoz bin Gulam Hussain, Pure Gold Group

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Foundation has praised the humanitarian and community contributions of Philanthropist Firoz bin Gulam Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Pure Gold Group, in recognition of his ongoing support for humanitarian and community initiatives.

The recognition reflects the foundation’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and promote a culture of giving and sustainable humanitarian work in line with the UAE’s values of solidarity and cooperation.

Mubarak Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, said that the contributions of Hussain and Pure Gold Group represented a distinguished example of meaningful community partnership that goes beyond traditional support to directly and sustainably address humanitarian needs.

"We highly value this constructive collaboration, which reflects a strong awareness of the importance of social solidarity and the vital role of the private sector in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives," he said.

Al Nuaimi added that the foundation remained committed to building strategic partnerships with institutions sharing a responsible humanitarian vision to expand the reach and impact of community initiatives in the UAE and abroad.

Hussain said that humanitarian work is a core part of the group’s mission, noting that supporting community and humanitarian initiatives stems from a belief in the importance of giving back to society, improving lives, and supporting those most in need.

He added that the partnership with Khalifa Foundation reflects a strong model of institutional humanitarian work, given the foundation’s extensive experience and sustainable approach in delivering initiatives that create a tangible impact in the lives of beneficiaries.

Khalifa Foundation continues to implement humanitarian and development programmes in partnership with various organisations to support social stability and create sustainable positive impact for individuals and communities worldwide.