'Humaid Air Bridge' delivers over 195 tonnes of food aid to Gaza

GAZA, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- A new UAE humanitarian aid convoy comprising 15 trucks carrying more than 195 tonnes of food supplies entered the Gaza Strip as part of the “Humaid Air Bridge” campaign launched under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

The campaign was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza.

Over two months, the campaign delivered more than 600 tonnes of humanitarian and food aid to the Egyptian city of Al Arish. Supplies were received by the UAE humanitarian aid team, transferred to the UAE logistics centre, and prepared for distribution inside Gaza based on humanitarian needs.

The “Humaid Air Bridge” campaign was implemented in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and involved several UAE charitable and humanitarian organisations, including the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, Emirates Red Crescent-Ajman Branch, Al Ihsan Charity Association and Al Etihad Charity Foundation.

These entities contributed to preparing and providing food and relief assistance, embodying the spirit of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation in support of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza through land convoys, air bridges and medical and relief initiatives aimed at easing the suffering of those affected.