Narváez claims fourth UAE Team Emirates-XRG stage win at Giro d’Italia

ROME, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- For the third time in this year’s Giro d’Italia, Jhonatan Narváez came up trumps to land a brilliant stage win for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Picking up another victory on stage 11, the Ecuadorian national champion made it four stage wins from 11 days for the Emirati squad.

Over the tough hills that linked Tuscany and Liguria, Narváez was in scintillating form and would not be denied on Wednesday afternoon, despite stiff competition from Enric Mas of Movistar. The three-time Vuelta a España runner-up crossed the line in second place, with Narváez getting the better of Mas in a two-up sprint to the line.

Earlier in the stage, the 29-year-old and his teammates had missed the moves which looked set to determine the breakaway composition. But the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad rallied and ensured that an in-form Narváez could bridge across to the front.

In the Giro d’Italia 2026 general classification after stage 11, Afonso Eulálio of Bahrain-Victorious leads the general classification with 44:17:41. Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike is second, 27 seconds behind, while Thymen Arensman of Netcompany Ineos sits third at 1:57.