Record 274 climbers scale Mount Everest in single day from Nepali side

KATHMANDU, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- A record number of 274 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, a hiking official said, the highest number ever to reach the world's tallest peak on ​the same day from the Nepali side.

The 8,849-metre Everest straddles the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China and can be climbed from both sides.

Expedition operators say there were no climbers on the Tibetan side this year as Chinese authorities had not issued any permits.

Rishi Bhadari, ‌Secretary-General of ⁠the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, said on Thursday that the record compared with ‌the previous highest of 223 ascents from the Nepali side on ⁠22nd May 2019.

Bhandari added that the number could rise as some ⁠climbers who had reached the summit might not have informed the base camp about their ⁠feat yet.