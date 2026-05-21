Hazza bin Zayed reviews updates on infrastructure, transport, logistics projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received delegations from Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group and Etihad Rail to review the latest updates on development and strategic projects aimed at further enhancing the infrastructure, transport, and logistics ecosystems across Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Airports, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, and reviewed development projects and activation plans for Al Ain International Airport’s free zone, as well as plans to advance integrated logistics solutions and strengthen multimodal transport connectivity between air and rail, supporting Al Ain International Airport’s role as a key hub for transport and logistics services.

The meeting also explored strategic expansion plans aimed at enhancing passenger movement through Al Ain International Airport and developing its facilities and services to support future growth, in line with the region’s economic and tourism development goals.

He also received a delegation from AD Ports Group, led by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group, and was briefed on projects currently being implemented by the group and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) in the Al Ain Region, aimed at reinforcing the region as an integrated industrial and economic hub.

The meeting also addressed future projects currently under development to meet the requirements of the food, agritech, packaging and logistics sectors, contributing to economic growth, attracting investment and enhancing the region’s competitiveness in the industrial and service sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed received a delegation from Etihad Rail, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Shadi Malak, and was briefed on the latest updates on the railway link project between the UAE and Oman, particularly in Al Ain Region, which is considered a strategic location along the project route.

He received a briefing on the implementation phases of the project, which is being developed by Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala Investment Company, and is 40 percent complete.

The briefing also covered future plans for passenger and freight rail projects in the Al Ain Region, highlighting their role in supporting economic growth and enhancing transport, infrastructure and logistics systems across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed underscored the importance of further developing infrastructure, transport and logistics projects through an integrated, future-focused vision that enhances the competitiveness of the Al Ain Region, supports sustainable economic development efforts, and reinforces the UAE as a global hub for trade, logistics services, and advanced transport solutions.

He commended the efforts of national talent and work teams across the relevant entities, and their contributions to the implementation of strategic projects in line with the highest standards of efficiency and quality, supporting comprehensive development goals and enhancing the quality of life of community members in the Al Ain Region.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several officials from Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group and Etihad Rail.