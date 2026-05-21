Ras Al Khaimah-developed Arabic literacy programme boosts young learners’ reading skills

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- A major independent evaluation has found that IQRA, an early Arabic literacy programme developed by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, delivered reading gains equivalent to an additional 25 percent of a school year for young learners.

The findings come from a rigorous randomised controlled trial conducted by J-PAL MENA, the regional office of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, one of the world’s leading centres for impact evaluation.

The trial involved 83 classrooms across 26 schools in Ras Al Khaimah during the 2024–2025 academic year, making it one of the largest studies of its kind for Arabic early literacy in the UAE.

The results point to a powerful and practical solution to one of the Arab world’s long-standing education challenges: helping children move confidently from the Arabic they speak at home to the Modern Standard Arabic (MSA) they are expected to read and learn at school.

IQRA, which means read in Arabic, does not depend on costly technology, additional school hours, or a parallel curriculum. In most participating schools, the programme was delivered within the regular timetable, with only a few days of teacher training required.

Following the successful trial, IQRA will be rolled out across all private schools in Ras Al Khaimah from September 2026.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation, said, “For too long, weak Arabic reading outcomes have not been adequately addressed and treated as though the language itself is the problem. IQRA shows that this is not the case. When Arabic is taught in a way that reflects how children actually learn to read, progress can be rapid, measurable, and achievable within existing school systems.

She added that IQRA demonstrates that evidence-based teaching can strengthen Arabic literacy for both native and non-native speakers, and it offers a scalable model for education systems across the region.

IQRA was designed to address a central challenge in Arabic education: diglossia, the gap between the spoken Arabic children often use at home and the Modern Standard Arabic used in textbooks, classrooms, and formal learning.

For many young children, learning to read Arabic means simultaneously learning new letters, new sounds, new vocabulary, and a more formal version of the language. IQRA breaks this process down into structured, manageable steps, helping students build confidence and automaticity in reading from the earliest years of schooling.

Developed in collaboration with Dr. Helen Abadzi, a globally recognised cognitive psychologist and education specialist, the programme applies cognitive science to Arabic literacy instruction. Its approach prioritises phonics, letter recognition, decoding, word reading, and fluency before moving children towards more complex comprehension tasks.

The programme is designed for children from KG1 to Grade 1 and aligns with the UAE Ministry of Education’s Arabic curriculum, serving as a bridge that strengthens, rather than replaces existing Arabic instruction.

J-PAL MENA randomly assigned 41 classrooms to use IQRA and 42 classrooms to continue with the standard Arabic curriculum.

The evaluation found that students in IQRA classrooms made statistically significant gains in Arabic literacy compared with their peers in standard classrooms.

Key findings include students gaining the equivalent of an additional 25 percent of a school year in reading progress, while the programme improved outcomes for both native and non-native Arabic speakers. Students also showed gains in letter identification, word reading, non-word decoding and oral reading fluency, with the strongest gains recorded in word reading as a foundational building block of literacy.

Overall literacy improvements were equivalent to moving a median student from the 50th to the 54th percentile, while in word reading specifically, IQRA moved the median student from the 50th to the 58th percentile.

Nayera Adly Husseiny, Lead of Egypt Impact Lab at J-PAL MENA, said, “The evaluation shows that IQRA changed classroom practice and translated into measurable improvements in student learning. The programme improved Arabic literacy across key areas, including letter identification, word reading, and reading fluency. One of the most important lessons from IQRA is that improving learning is not only about adding more resources or technology. Pedagogy matters. How children are taught can make a significant difference.”

A central strength of IQRA is its practicality. In 21 of the 26 schools participating in the trial, the programme was implemented fully within regular curriculum hours. This makes it particularly relevant for school systems seeking to improve Arabic outcomes without adding pressure to already crowded timetables.

The programme uses structured lessons, large-font workbooks, carefully sequenced letter instruction, and activities such as paired reading, echo reading, and choral reading. Each lesson is designed to help children recognise letters, decode words, and read more fluently and confidently.

Hanadi Mohammed, Education and Community Development Manager at the Al Qasimi Foundation, said, “Arabic is not a difficult language if it is taught in the right way. IQRA gives teachers a clear, structured approach that helps children focus first on the essential skills of reading.

The programme supports both native and non-native Arabic speakers by building fluency step by step. It helps students approach Arabic with confidence rather than confusion.”

IQRA has also been trialled in classrooms in Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan, and has shown promise for older students experiencing reading difficulties.

The results from Ras Al Khaimah position IQRA as a promising model for Arabic-speaking education systems across the region.

By addressing the gap between home Arabic and school Arabic, and by grounding instruction in evidence about how children learn to read, IQRA offers a practical route to improving foundational literacy, which is a critical predictor of future academic success.

Dr Ridge added, “Arabic literacy is not only an education issue; it is a cultural, social, and economic priority. If children struggle to read fluently in the early years, the consequences follow them throughout their schooling. IQRA gives us a way to intervene early, effectively, and at scale.”