Circular Packaging Association highlights AED1 billion savings from packaging waste conversion

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Circular Packaging Association (CPA) said packaging waste accounts for between 14 percent and 20 percent of total municipal waste in the region, noting that converting packaging waste into an economic resource could generate savings of up to AED1 billion annually for the UAE economy, while supporting emissions reduction and enhancing the use of recyclable materials.

The association has been appointed Official Knowledge Partner of Recycling Expo Middle East 2026, taking place in Dubai on 22nd–23rd September 2026.

The exhibition will address several themes related to developing waste collection systems, reverse logistics services, improving traceability of recycled materials, expanding sustainable materials markets, and strengthening extended producer responsibility models.

Mohamed Ali Eldabaa, Chairman of the Circular Packaging Association, said developing a circular packaging system requires the integration of policies, infrastructure and markets, noting that waste recovery contributes to reducing emissions and supporting the local economy.

Jake Cody, Event Director at Recycling Expo Middle East, said the exhibition aims to bring together stakeholders across the value chain to exchange expertise and discuss solutions related to advancing the circular economy in the region.

The collaboration is aligned with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031, the first such policy issued in the GCC, and the region's broader ambitions around resource efficiency and sustainable growth.