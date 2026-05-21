Abu Dhabi to host 'Understanding Risk Global Forum' May 2027

ABU DHABI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has announced that the ninth edition of the Understanding Risk Global Forum will take place from 10th to 14th May 2027 in Abu Dhabi

The event is being organised in cooperation with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), part of the World Bank Group, reflecting a proactive, risk-informed approach aligned with the highest international standards.

The Understanding Risk Global Forum is a leading international platform that brings together more than 1,500 decision-makers, experts, and researchers from around the world to examine strategies for understanding evolving risks and strengthening societal and institutional resilience through innovative solutions and cross-border collaboration. Its programme will include dialogue sessions and interactive workshops.