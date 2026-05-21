Dubai Holding Asset Management breaks ground on AED680 million Lantana Hills project

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) has broken ground on Lantana Hills, a new premium gated residential community at the heart of Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South. It has also appointed Group AMANA, the regional leader in design and build, as the main contractor under an AED680 million agreement.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Malek Al Malek, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management; and Richard Abboud, Chief Executive Officer of Group AMANA, among other senior officials.

Comprising 390 private townhouses within an amenity-rich environment, Lantana Hills will offer 3- and 4-bedroom family homes thoughtfully designed around the rhythms of modern lifestyle. Handover is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Group AMANA will deploy DuBox and DuPod’s cutting-edge modular technologies to deliver the community. By leveraging the latest off-site construction methods, the project will accelerate delivery timelines, reduce material waste by up to 30 percent, and improve on-site safety by more than 70 percent compared to traditional construction methods, with approximately 85 percent of the construction completed off-site.

Lantana Hills has achieved LEED for Cities and Communities: Plan & Design – Silver Precertification, with full certification currently in progress in line with Dubai Holding's broader sustainability agenda.

Strategically located within Dubai Science Park, Lantana Hills offers strong city-wide connectivity, with Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and Al Maktoum International Airport.