Mastercard Lighthouse launches in UAE in collaboration with UAE AI Office to accelerate fintech innovation

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mastercard announced on Thursday the launch of its startup engagement and acceleration programme, Mastercard Lighthouse 2026, in the UAE, in partnership with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

The initiative connects high-potential AI and fintech startups with leading financial institutions, ecosystem partners and investors through the technology company’s global network while fast-tracking their scaling process through an intensive mentorship programme, run in collaboration with global industry experts.

Mastercard Lighthouse UAE aims to bridge the gap between the fast-growing startup ecosystem and the ability of financial institutions to adopt and scale innovation. The programme provides a structured pathway for startups and enterprises to collaborate, pilot and commercialise AI-led solutions that enhance trust, manage risk and strengthen resilience, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital finance and innovation.

The inaugural UAE edition of the initiative focuses on discovering promising AI-powered solutions in the fields of agentic commerce and personalisation, risk, trust and resilience as well as micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) credit provision and all emerging fintechs using AI.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, said, “This initiative reflects the UAE’s strategic commitment to advancing artificial intelligence responsibly, strengthening trust, enhancing security, and building a resilient digital economy for the future. It also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of cementing its position as a leading global hub for artificial intelligence.”

Binghalib added that this approach is designed to turn innovation into long-term impact and sustainable value by bringing together startups, financial institutions, and innovation partners to scale practical AI-driven solutions. This collaboration helps ensure lasting benefits and meaningful returns for economies and communities alike.

“Mastercard Lighthouse is designed to help promising AI and fintech startups scale through stronger ecosystem collaboration, industry expertise, and commercialisation opportunities. We are delighted to bring the programme to the UAE and support the country’s ambition to further strengthen its position as a global hub for digital innovation,” said Mark Elliott, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard.

AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 88 percent of organisations worldwide using the technology regularly as of last year, compared with 78 percent in 2024.

In the MENA region, the AI market, where around 3,000 companies currently operate, is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8 percent between 2024 and 2030. These dynamics highlight the need for structured programmes like Mastercard Lighthouse to help scale innovation in this space.

Mastercard Lighthouse was launched in 2018 in the Nordic and Baltic regions as a partnership-driven platform designed to help startups and established players collaborate to bring innovations to market and has since expanded to Türkiye. To date, the initiative has brought over 300 partnerships and generated more than $1.3 billion in investments while producing several unicorns among its 228 alumni.

Mastercard Lighthouse UAE 2026 is open to AI and fintech startups operating in the UAE. Interested participants can apply at https://www.uaelighthouse.com by 19th June 2026.