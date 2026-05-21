Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Majarrah Park

SHARJAH, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday inaugurated Al Majarrah Park, affiliated with Sharjah Art Foundation, following its redesign, which embodies an artistic and cultural character reflecting the Emirate’s vision of supporting the arts and enhancing creative and community spaces.

The park is located in the Al Majarrah area of Sharjah.

Upon his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah was received by Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation; Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; along with a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the park, viewing its artistic elements inspired by the memories and possessions of Sharjah residents, reflecting the community identity and cultural dimension of the place. He also toured the spaces designated for gatherings and recreational activities, which were designed to provide an interactive environment hosting various cultural, artistic and community events.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the park’s new facilities, which include spaces dedicated to diverse activities such as a running track, climbing nets, football and basketball courts, and skating areas. These facilities strengthen communication among residents and provide a community and recreational environment that preserves their memories and supports their daily interaction within a space that combines culture and entertainment.

Al Majarrah Park serves as an attractive interactive environment for local residents, offering opportunities to make productive use of their leisure time through diverse facilities that contribute to developing their skills and talents in a recreational and social setting while promoting health and physical wellbeing. The park also enhances the environmental aspect through green spaces and water fountains.

Al Majarrah Park forms part of the series of permanent public art projects presented by Sharjah Art Foundation, which includes a number of prominent artistic works and facilities such as Rain Room, the cricket ground at Al Mureijah Square, and the artwork “Untitled: Excavation” located in the outdoor space of Al Hamriyah Studios. This reflects the foundation’s commitment to strengthening the presence of art in public spaces and connecting it with the community and everyday life.