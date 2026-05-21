FNC Speaker, Chair of Patriots for Europe Group discuss UAE-EU strategic cooperation

STRASBOURG, France, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has discussed ways to strengthen strategic cooperation between the UAE and the European Union during talks with Jordan Bardella, Chair of the Patriots for Europe Group in the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

Ghobash said security in the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz had become an international issue directly linked to global energy security and the stability of international trade.

The two sides discussed advancing negotiations on a UAE-EU free trade agreement and the strategic partnership agreement to further institutionalise and expand bilateral relations.

Ghobash said the UAE and the European Union had worked in recent years to develop comprehensive strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, adding that current challenges require broader collaboration in security, energy, trade, investment, technology, counter-extremism and the protection of maritime routes.

He said the UAE viewed cooperation with Europe as a long-term strategic path based on shared interests, trust and joint action, noting that developments in the Middle East directly affect Europe’s security and stability.

Ghobash stressed that stability is a prerequisite for development and international partnerships, warning that weakening state institutions creates opportunities for militias, extremist groups, smuggling networks and foreign interference.

The FNC Speaker stressed that Gulf security, maritime safety and stable supply chains are key elements of European security. He also called for closer security and economic cooperation between the UAE and Europe, particularly in countering extremism, combating illicit financing, safeguarding maritime corridors and securing supply chains, energy, investment and technology.

On regional developments, Ghobash said the Middle East faces deep-rooted challenges extending beyond military confrontations and temporary crises, pointing to ideological narratives and agendas that fuel instability across the region.

He said the challenge was not limited to military and political dimensions but also included ideological rhetoric that promotes hostility and rejects coexistence and respect for state sovereignty.

Ghobash added that international approaches to regional challenges should not focus solely on nuclear or military issues, but also address media narratives, educational content and ideological discourse that contribute to extremism and instability.

He warned that threats to maritime routes and vital infrastructure affect not only regional countries but also global markets through higher energy prices, disrupted trade flows and increased transportation and production costs.

Attacks targeting oil facilities and critical infrastructure pose a direct threat to the stability of the global economy, energy security and international supply chains, he added.

Bardella welcomed Ghobash’s visit to the European Parliament, describing the meeting as an important opportunity to exchange views on issues related to European security and regional stability amid growing debate within the parliament on Middle East affairs, energy, migration, border security and extremism.