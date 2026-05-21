MoHRE organises celebratory activities for workers to mark Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, 21st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced plans to organise a series of celebratory activities for workers on Eid Al Adha in 30 locations across the UAE, under the theme "Our Workers’ Happiness, the Joy of Our Eid".

The ministry invited private sector companies and labour accommodations wishing to include workers in the events to register through its website and select activities based on location and timing.

The ministry is organising the celebratory activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; General Headquarters of Police departments across the country; municipalities all around the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

Organisers also include the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; General Command of Dubai Civil Defence; Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; Dubai Event Security Committee; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah; National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Burjeel Holdings.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance at MoHRE, said the ministry continues to implement its strategy to strengthen communication with workers, engage them in events and celebrations around the country, and enhance their social inclusion.

"Workers are a key component of the labour market and a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s journey of development and leadership," he said.

Dalal Alshehhi, MoHRE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection, stated, “Celebrating workers on all occasions and holidays is a persistent commitment for the ministry. This approach has helped promote happiness among workers, enhance their wellbeing and quality of life, and boost their confidence in their role and level of achievement.”

Several private companies are also organising activities alongside the ministry’s programme, including Sobha Construction, Granada Europe Construction, Millionaire Building Contracting, Advanced Metal Works, Luxury Homes Real Estate, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, DULSCO Group, Innovo Build LLC and the Labour Accommodation Authority in Abu Dhabi through eight of its facilities.